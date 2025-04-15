United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 612,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $193,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V stock opened at $335.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.51. The firm has a market cap of $622.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

