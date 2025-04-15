United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $230.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $230,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

