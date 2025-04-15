United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.09.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

