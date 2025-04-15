United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $352.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.