United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $124,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

