United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,817 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

