United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

