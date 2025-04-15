UPCX (UPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $741,150.79

UPCX (UPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00004578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UPCX has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. UPCX has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $741,150.79 worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Profile

UPCX was first traded on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official message board is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 89,013,266.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.88702132 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $758,378.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

