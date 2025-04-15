Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

