Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5,022.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

