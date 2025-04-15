Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

