Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

