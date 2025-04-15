Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

