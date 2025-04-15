VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Stock Up 1.3 %

VAT Group stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

