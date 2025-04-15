VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw bought 61,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.
Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00.
VerticalScope Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$4.63 on Tuesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$72.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of -0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
