VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw bought 61,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00.

VerticalScope Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$4.63 on Tuesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$72.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Beacon Securities cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC cut shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

