VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 260,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,322,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Up 7.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.