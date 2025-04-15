Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of Virco Mfg. worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 510.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 22.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.41. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

About Virco Mfg.

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.