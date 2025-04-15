Virtu Financial Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

VIRT opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

