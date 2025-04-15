Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $335.27 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average is $319.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

