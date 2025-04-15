Visteon’s (VC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Visteon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VC opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

