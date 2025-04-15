VolitionRx (VNRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/5/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

