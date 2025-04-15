VolitionRx (VNRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/13/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – VolitionRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2025 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at VolitionRx
In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
