Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.45 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 42,312,076.97952494 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 1.02815173 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $7,949,944.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

