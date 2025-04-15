Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.0987 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and $2.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,539,270 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

