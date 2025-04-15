WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Acquires $57,044.48 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %

WDFC traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. 110,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.75. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 420.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

