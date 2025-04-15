WD-40 (WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on April 30th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
WD-40 Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $223.24 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
