Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.81.

MTB traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 264,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,484. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

