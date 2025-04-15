WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 163.1% in March

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. 380,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.