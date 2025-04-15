Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

