Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 1.9 %
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.