William Blair Has Negative Estimate for Certara Q3 Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Certara in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 198.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

