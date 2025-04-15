William Eldredge Buys 765 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) insider William Eldredge bought 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,036.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 42,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,565 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

