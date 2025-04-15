Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.93.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,085,000 after purchasing an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.75. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

