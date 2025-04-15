Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WGO opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $66.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.