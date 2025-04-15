WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 1,364.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.