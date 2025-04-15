Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

4/7/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/7/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $169.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2025 – Wix.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2025 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $228.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Wix.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

WIX opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

