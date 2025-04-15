Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82.33 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and $719,608.02 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 976,894,246 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $636,750.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/."

