XTX Topco Ltd Buys 4,199 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average of $219.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

