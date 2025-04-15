Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $121,619.62. This represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $15,054,153 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

