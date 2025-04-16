105,009 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

SBH stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $816.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

