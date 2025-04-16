10,719 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSM. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

