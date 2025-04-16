14,158 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

