143,593 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 1.9% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,459 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 607,188 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after buying an additional 288,205 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

