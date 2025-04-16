14,970 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Bought by Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,970 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

