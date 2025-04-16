1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,815,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.