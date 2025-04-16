1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,362 shares during the quarter. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 6.66% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0197 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

