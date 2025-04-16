1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,057,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,525,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after acquiring an additional 726,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.