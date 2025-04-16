1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 212,930 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 995.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

BLE opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

