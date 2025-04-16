1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Central Securities worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CET opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

