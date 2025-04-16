1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 165,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,912.92. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BST opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

