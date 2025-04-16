1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 165,803 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,803 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 6.49% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1,402.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

