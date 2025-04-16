1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,652.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 317,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 298,973 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 473,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 271,266 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 268,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

